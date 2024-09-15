Trees felled by tropical storm kill 6 in Phl

Falling trees killed six people in the Philippines after a fierce tropical storm brought strong winds and floods, officials said Sunday.

Tropical Storm Bebinca (local name: Ferdie) slammed into the central and southern Philippines on Friday before leaving the country before dawn on Saturday.

Four children on the way home from school in Malabang municipality in the southern province of Lanao del Sur were killed Friday when a huge tree fell on the motorised tricycle they were riding during the storm, municipal police Christina Obina told AFP.

"The wind was so strong, causing the tree to be uprooted," Obina said.

In Zamboanga Peninsula, at least 200 kilometres away from Lanao del sur, a two-year-old girl and a woman were killed in two separate incidents due to trees falling on their houses, the regional disaster official Angelito Casinillo told AFP.

Bebinca has displaced around 13,000 people and damaged roads and other infrastructure in the Southeast Asian nation.

The national disaster council said the typhoon also left the country with at least 11 injured and two missing.

About 20 big storms and typhoons hit the Philippines or its surrounding waters each year, killing dozens of people.