TO SERVE BETTER: Honda’s new facility in Sta. Rosa levels up customer satisfaction

Honda Cars Philippines- Inc. (HCPI) unveiled the latest gem on its crown as it inaugurated the new training center and parts warehouse within its Sta. Rosa office complex.

The milestone event was attended by Asian Honda’s general manager for customer service, Toru Chiba, Honda Logistics Philippines management, Honda Cars Dealership partners and representatives from Dualtech school.

HCPI management and associates were also in attendance to give their full support.

Plans for the facility's transformation began last September 2023. This was part of HCPI’s vision to continuously provide the best quality service for customers through the empowerment and support of its dealer partners.

The inauguration started with important messages from Chiba, Edipollo Anastacio (HCPI general manager for customer service) and Rie Miyake (HCPI president).

This was followed by the official opening of the training center and parts warehouse with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and a brief walkaround of the new facilities.

The new service training center matches the standard set by HCPI for its dealerships.

It includes a Honda workshop and an official Honda merchandise display center. It is also the home of interactive technician training, enhanced by the latest technology for body and paint tools, and equipment.