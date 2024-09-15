TO SERVE BETTER: Honda’s new facility in Sta. Rosa levels up customer satisfaction

Honda Cars Philippines- Inc. (HCPI) unveiled the latest gem on its crown as it inaugurated the new training center and parts warehouse within its Sta. Rosa office complex.
The milestone event was attended by Asian Honda’s general manager for customer service, Toru Chiba, Honda Logistics Philippines management, Honda Cars Dealership partners and representatives from Dualtech school.
HCPI management and associates were also in attendance to give their full support.
Plans for the facility's transformation began last September 2023. This was part of HCPI’s vision to continuously provide the best quality service for customers through the empowerment and support of its dealer partners.
The inauguration started with important messages from Chiba, Edipollo Anastacio (HCPI general manager for customer service) and Rie Miyake (HCPI president).
This was followed by the official opening of the training center and parts warehouse with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and a brief walkaround of the new facilities.
The new service training center matches the standard set by HCPI for its dealerships.
It includes a Honda workshop and an official Honda merchandise display center. It is also the home of interactive technician training, enhanced by the latest technology for body and paint tools, and equipment.
This includes a body aligner and a paint booth, all meeting Honda Motor standards. The layout of the training center has adapted to its Active Reception Process.
This enables the dealer frontliners to have realistic and hands-on training that will help them provide a more meaningful aftersales experience for customers. This helps the brand in its initiative to provide not only quality products, but services as well.
The parts warehouse, on the other hand, is a product of HCPI’s partnership with Honda Logistics Philippines. This results in more efficient warehousing capabilities.
It features the latest design of storage tools and racks, including equipment like an order picker. This provides dealer partners with easier access to Honda Genuine Parts and Accessories.
“We at Honda always want to put our best foot forward for our customers. This includes providing not only quality products, but quality service as well,” said HCPI president Rie Miyake.
“By having a new, centralized training center with advanced amenities, we can provide better support for our dealer frontliners. This is just one step that we take to improve our processes as we strive to serve you and our customers better.”