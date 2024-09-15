The Mansion in Baguio is now a Presidential Museum

Under the drizzling rain of 8 September, First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos danced joyfully with the Cordilleran performers — a fitting celebration for a momentous occasion. For the first time in history, The Mansion in Baguio, long hidden behind its famous ornate ironwork gates, has opened its doors to the public. Leading the ceremony was the First Lady herself, marking a new chapter for this 116-year-old estate.

Once the official holiday residence and office of the President of the Philippines in the City of Pines, The Mansion now stands as the Presidential Museum — a fresh addition to Baguio’s list of tourist attractions.

“Now, it’s a tourist attraction. It always was, but it was behind closed gates, so we’re opening it up,” said Palace Social Secretary Bianca Zobel when asked by reporters about the transformation. She noted that every day, around 500 tourists flock to take pictures outside the mansion, and on weekends, this number swells to as many as 2,000.

Tourists can now pass through the once-forbidden towering gates, either walking up the hill or riding a golf cart, to finally witness the elegant Spanish Colonial Revival architecture of the mansion up close, surrounded by manicured lawns, pristine gardens, and towering pine trees.

Zobel emphasized the significance of the mansion’s opening: “It’s a continuation of the Malacañang heritage mansions that we have. This is something that we would like to put in more areas so that people have that access and knowledge.”