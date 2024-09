LOOK: It's impossible to ignore the value of money, but it's not the only thing we can offer! For instance, the doctors from Sampaloc Manila, led by Kuya Dr. Francis Almiron, generously shared their time and expertise by organizing a medical mission on Sunday, 15 September 2024. This health care initiative not only addressed immediate health concerns but also fostered a sense of community and solidarity between the doctors and the residents of Sampaloc, Manila.| via Larry Cruz Larry Cruz











