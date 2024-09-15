‘The Clash’ returns

The new season of the Philippines’ all-original singing competition The Clash, is back on your screens to captivate Kapuso audiences in search of the Ultimate Clasher.

Julie Anne San Jose and Rayver Cruz are hot and ready as The Clash Masters, joined by Ai-Ai de las Alas, Christian Bautista, and Lani Misalucha as The Clash Panel.

Now on its sixth season, The Clash has challenged its brave contenders since 2018 with intense, cut-throat competition in search of the best voices. Contestants are pushed to their limit to unleash their champion spirit and discover the most outstanding and promising Filipino singing talent.

Julie Anne gave a sneak peak on what’s in store for the show, “This 2024, panibagong pagsubok ang haharapin ng ating clashers. Mas nakakakaba at kakaibang twists sa clash arena ang sasalubong sa kanila. Exciting ito dahil sixth season na ang The Clash at panibagong champion ang dadagdag sa ating breed of Kapuso singers (This 2024, there are new challenges for our clashers. These will be more heart-stopping and there will be new twists. This is exciting because a new champion will be chosen become an addition to our Kapuso singers).”

Meanwhile, Rayver said the competition for this show will be intense, “Dapat abangan ang bagong batch ng Clashers. Napakinggan na namin sila at ang masasabi ko lang ay magkakaroon ng matitinding labanan talaga ngayon sa The Clash 2024 (We have listened to all the contestants and all I can say is that it will be a tough fight in the The Clash 2024).”

Only the best contenders survive each round as they face off against top singers.

As The Clash Panel, Christian shared the kind of talent he is searching for, “Naghahanap ako ng isang (I am looking for ) a person with musical singing talent that has a strong core and yet versatile in various genres.”

Furthermore, Lani stated she is looking for a unique voice that would be remembered by people for many years. She added, “I want a singer that has the ability to belt out difficult notes, but at the same time can also deliver simple calm notes beautifully.”

Ai-Ai gave her insights on what it takes to be an entertainer, “Having the talent and skills is not enough. You need to establish a unique image and persona that can set you apart. You must put your audience in mind and capture their interest, maintain a high level of professionalism, and continuously [improve] your craft. Lastly, be updated on trends, but not sacrificing your values and integrity.”