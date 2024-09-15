Tension rises between two characters in ‘Lavender Fields’

ABS-CBN’s drama-thriller series Lavender Fields is still the number one most watched show on Netflix Philippines and has secured the top spot on iWantTFC as tension rises between Lavender Fields (Jodi Sta. Maria) and Iris Buenavidez’ (Janine Gutierrez).

In the latest episode, Lavender successfully acquired the event styling gig for Iris’ birthday party after infiltrating Iris’ group of friends. At the party, Lavender and Iris finally meet after four years, as the latter grows suspicious of her identity. The episode also garnered 533,338 peak live concurrent views.

With Aster Fields’ (Maricel Soriano) help, Lavender starts her plans to seek revenge against Iris and search for her missing child.

Meanwhile, chief investigator Zandro Fernandez (Albert Martinez) investigates further unusual details of Tyrone De Vera’s (Jericho Rosales) death.

Netizens expressed their excitement at Jasmin’s transformation and praised the show’s intriguing plot, as well as, the acting prowess shown by Jodi and Janine.

Catch the thrilling episodes of Lavender Fields on weeknights at 8:45 p.m. on Kapamilya Channel, A2Z, TV5, TFC, and Kapamilya Online Live on ABS-CBN Entertainment’s YouTube channel and Facebook page. Watch it on Netflix and iWantTFC in advance.