Straight from Vietnam, Vinfast’s VF3 to reach Philippines shores soon

Beyond the Vietnamese market, the VF 3 is VinFast’s answer to the global SUV craze — a clever mix of market insight and local expertise. It has garnered significant attention since its global debut at CES (Consumer Electronic Show) 2024 earlier this year.

The VinFast VF 3 enters the market at a time when small cars are becoming increasingly rare.

In recent years, automakers have shifted their focus to larger vehicles — from sedans to SUVs — due to higher profit margins and perceived customer demand for more space and a commanding road presence.

As David Bailey, a professor of business economics at the University of Birmingham, noted in The Guardian1, “If a firm produces a small car that takes up space on the production line, that represents an opportunity cost where they could make a more profitable bigger car.”

However, the launch of the VF 3 signals a possible return to smaller, more affordable vehicles, driven by the rising cost of living.

This shift also coincides with growing scrutiny of larger vehicles for their environmental impact. Gas-powered SUVs, for example, weigh up to 200 kilograms more than smaller cars and have a larger frontal surface area, which increases drag and fuel consumption.