Singapore Math 101

What is Singapore Math?

It is a Math teaching method that uses images, manipulatives and storytelling to enable students to visualize abstract mathematical concepts.

Security Bank Foundation Inc. (SBFI) has included training on Singapore Math a part of its Mentoring Future Leaders for Nation-Building training program to help improve Math proficiency of Filipino students.

The two-year-old program saw the training on the technique of another batch of elementary math teachers from SBFI’s beneficiary schools in Visayas and Mindanao. The training was conducted at the Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu on 15 to 19 July with Ng Swee Fong, a former associate professor of mathematics at the National Institute of Education in Singapore, as facilitator.

Training activities included the use of a balancing toy to understand balancing of equations, the use of number lines to illustrate odd and even numbers, and the use of stories of animals to teach the concepts of sorting, sequencing, addition, subtraction and problem solving.