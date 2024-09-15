Senator told: Stop meddling on VP budget

House leaders on Sunday called on Senator Joel Villanueva to cease meddling with the chamber’s internal decision of proposing a massive slash to the budget Office of the Vice President, saying it’s a blatant disrespect to time-honored interparliamentary courtesy.

This comes as House Deputy Majority Leader Jude Acidre and Assistant Majority Leader Angelo Jil Bongalon took a swipe at Villanueva for calling into question the House Committee on Appropriations’ recommendation of a P1.3 billion cut to the OVP’s P2.03 billion proposed allocation for fiscal year 2025, leaving it with only P733 million.

“Rather than casting aspersions on the House for fulfilling its sworn duty, Sen. Villanueva should just allow us to craft the budget on our own terms and in the way we see fit,” Acidre said.

Villanueva, who served three terms in the House, lamented that the panel’s decision was inconsistent with the long-standing tradition observed by both the House and Senate in extending courtesy to the executive branch.

Such tradition includes approving the budget request without allowing any members to propound questions about it.