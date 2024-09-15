Security Bank workers paint donated classrooms

Fifty-five Security Bank employees from branches in Dipolog, Zamboanga del Norte; Ozamiz, Misamis Occidental; and Pagadian, Zamboanga del Sur worked as volunteers in painting the 10 classrooms of the two-storey school building at the Zamboanga del Sur National High School (ZDSNHS) in Pagadian City on 31 August.

The building donated by the Security Bank Foundation Inc. (SBFI) will be turned over to the recipient ZDSNHS later this year.

SBFI chairman Rafael Simpao Jr., who led the volunteers, stressed the importance of stakeholders working together improving the quality of education in our country. “We pray that your commitment to volunteer will serve as an inspiration for other Security Bankers to follow,” Simpao said in a Facebook post on the event. “We also pray that the experience of being involved in shaping the future of our Filipino youth, will continue to inspire and motivate you to help our public school students.”