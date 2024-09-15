Securing a better future for the youth

As chairperson of three important Senate Committees---Health, Sports and Youth---I believe that promoting one’s well-being plays a bigger and deeper role in nation-building.

One way to motivate the youth to engage in sports and have a healthy lifestyle is by supporting their local sports heroes. This is why we recently co-sponsored resolutions recognizing the outstanding performances of the Alas Pilipinas, our Philippine Men’s and Women’s National Volleyball Teams, in international competitions.

In collaboration with the Philippine Sports Commission, we also pushed for financial support to each player and coaching staff, noting the significance of their achievements in inspiring younger and aspiring Filipino athletes to excel in their chosen fields.

Last week, we also gave financial support through our partnership with the PSC to the Gilas Women’s Senior and U18 Teams to celebrate their recent success in the 2026 FIBA Women’s World Cup Pre-Qualifying Tournament, as well as other recent competitions. The whole nation watches with pride as our teams represent the Philippines, carrying our flag and bringing honor to our people.

Sports and health work hand-in-hand in developing a productive citizenry. That is why we continue to encourage Filipinos to aspire to a healthy lifestyle, get into sports, stay away from drugs, and keep healthy and fit! This is also aligned with our broader advocacy to strengthen our healthcare system and to bring services closer to the people.

During the public hearing of the Senate Health Committee, we presided over last September 10, we placed a strong emphasis on giving every Filipino access to healthcare. Our appeals have led PhilHealth to not only commit but also set tangible deadlines --- all within this year --- in fulfilling their promises to increase its case rates, expand its benefit packages, and scrap its unjust Single Period of Confinement Policy.

We have also pushed for the reduction of premium contributions for direct members given the existence of excess funds in PhilHealth that can be used to improve its services and unburden our people. The Senate has recently passed Senate Bill No. 2620, which I co-authored and co-sponsored, that aims to lower such mandated contributions once enacted into law.

We shall also continue urging the Executive Department to stop the transfer of the P89.9 billion PhilHealth excess funds to the national treasury. As the Supreme Court has yet to decide on the petition concerning the matter, we believe it is prudent to hold all actions that may prove difficult to reverse. My stand is clear: funds of PhilHealth must be used for health to protect the lives of Filipinos!

Meanwhile, on 9 September, we went to Taysan, Batangas to attend the inauguration of its Super Health Center. We also provided grocery packs to 173 Barangay Health Workers present. In partnership with Mayor Edilberto Abaday, we provided support to 584 disadvantaged workers on top of the temporary employment we advocated for them.

On 12 September, we conducted a feeding program at the Malasakit Center in Laguna Medical Center. We also attended and supported the Philippine Councilors’ League Laguna Chapter Sportsfest held at the Laguna Sports Complex.

On 13 September, we were in Bacoor City, Cavite, to help in the rebuilding efforts of 300 recovering fire victims in coordination with the DHSUD and the local government led by Mayor Strike Revilla. We also provided immediate aid to 932 victims of a recent fire incident in the city and conducted a feeding program at the Malasakit Center in Southern Tagalog Regional Hospital.

On 14 September, we were invited as Guest of Honor during the Calbayognons Association Inc. Higpit nga Pagkaurusa event through the invitation of President Paz Tuazon, together with Cong. Stephen James Tan, Calbayog City Mayor Raymund Uy, VM Rex Daguman and other officials and guests.

Meanwhile, our Malasakit Team continued to extend help to Filipinos in need as we provided additional support to recovering fire victims, particularly 285 in Iloilo City and 58 in Tanauan City, Batangas. They also received housing assistance from the NHA, which we advocated for to help them rebuild their homes.

Aside from advocating for temporary employment, we also provided additional aid to 585 displaced workers in Paete with Mayor Ronald Cosico and VM Papa Ver Madridejos, and 89 in Santa Cruz in Laguna with Coun. Lea Alago Almarvez; 111 in Tagana-an, Surigao del Norte with Mayor Cesar Diaz; 177 in Tarlac City with Mayor Cristy Angeles; 59 in San Fernando City, La Union with Mayor Dong Gualbero; 93 in Carcar City, Cebu with Brgy. Capt. Schubert Veloso; 27 in Pateros with Coun. Ronnie Miranda; 500 in Iloilo City with Mayor Treñas; 189 in Narra, Palawan with Mayor Gerandy Danao; 531 in Cabanatuan City, Nueva Ecija with Gov. Oyie Umali; and 218 in Agusan del Norte with VGov. Enrico Corvera.

Being a fellow Batangueño, we aided 100 workers in Batangas City with BM Arlina Magboo and VM Atty. Alyssa Cruz; 50 in San Pascual with VM Angelina Castillo; 50 in San Jose with BM Atty JP Gozos; 66 in Ibaan with BM Felix Mendoza; 219 in Lipa City with Mayor Eric Africa and VM Camille Lopez; 84 in Lobo with Mayor Lota Manalo; 550 in Laurel with Mayor Lyndon Bruce and VM Aries Parrilla; 100 in Rosario with VM Tany Zara and BM Jesus De Veyra; and 50 in Padre Garcia with BM Melvin Vidal.

As an adopted son of Romblon, we also aided 45 workers in Alcantara with VM Adrio Galing Jr., 75 in Looc with VM Ismael Osorio, Jr. and Coun. Adrian Gaytano, 151 in San Andres with Coun. Ruben Mingoa, and 71 in Sta. Maria with VM Roland Largueza.

Additionally, we helped 162 impoverished residents in Ormoc City, Leyte, with Coun. Lalaine Marcos; 80 in Libungan, Cotabato, with Mayor Angel Cuan and VM Jim Fullecido; and 250 in Zamboanga City with Coun. Dan Vicente.

Aside from the financial support we advocated for in partnership with their local governments, we also provided additional aid to 166 indigents in Tuguegarao City with Mayor Maila Ting-Que and 1,500 indigents in Lucban, Quezon with Mayor Agustin Villaverde.

My Malasakit Team also continues to help Typhoon Enteng-affected communities as we provided relief goods to 500 residents in Camarines Sur; 100 in Antipolo City, 250 residents in Pililla, and 100 in Binangonan, Rizal.

As your Mr. Malasakit, I will do what I can to bring services closer to all Filipinos. Bisyo ko po ang magserbisyo at naniniwala ako na ang serbisyo sa tao ay serbisyo sa Diyos.