SCORING SPREE: Escamis puts on show as Mapua downs Perpetual

Mapua University star Clint Escamis’ stole the show with a career-high 28 points for a 71-65 win over University of Perpetual Help System Dalta in Season 100 of the National Collegiate Athletic Association men’s basketball tournament Sunday at the Filoil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

Escamis, the reigning Most Valuable Player, went 9-of-20 for the Cardinals as they posted back-to-back wins this season in three games.

“Coming from a loss and then a bad game, I told myself I have to step up this time especially against Coach Olsen Racela and Mark Gojo Cruz. I’m happy to provide for the team and get the win,” said Escamis, who eclipsed his previous best of 25 points in Season 99.

“There’s no more Paolo Hernandez or Warren Bonifacio this time so I encourage my teammates to step up.”

Back-to-back triples from Marc Cuenco and Escamis gave Mapua a 67-62 lead with one minute and 23 seconds left in the game.

Altas rookie Gojo Cruz then answered with a triple of his own to close in on Mapua, 67-65, with 1:16 minutes left.

That proved to be Perpetual’s final field goal of the game as a triple from Jeco Bancale three with 25.4 seconds remaining in the game and a free throw from Chris Hubillia sealed the win for Mapua.

Cuenco scored 12 points for the Cardinals while John Jabonete hit eight points.

Gojo Cruz led the Altas with 17 points as they lost their first game under new head coach Olsen Racela.

In the first game, the Lyceum University Pirates finally snapped a two-game losing streak after outlasting Jose Rizal University, 67-62.

John Barba also tallied a new career-high of 28 points as Lyceum improved to a 1-2 record.

Vincent Cunanan dropped 20 points also for the Pirates.

Jonathan Medina led the Heavy Bombers with 22 points but they remain winless after three games.