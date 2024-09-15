SC Justice Mario V. Lopez: A legacy of excellence, perseverance and reform

In the ever-evolving realm of the law, where dedication, discipline and integrity should reign supreme, Associate Justice Mario V. Lopez of the Supreme Court has distinguished himself through more than just his extensive knowledge and career achievements. His legacy is also defined by his unwavering commitment to excellence in every endeavor, whether the task is small or grand.

His journey to the Supreme Court was far from easy — he is only human. Yet, it stands as a testament to his years of relentless hard work and perseverance.

“There were times I excelled, and there were times I didn’t. But in giving my best, even without realizing it, I was rewarded,” he reflected.

Laying the groundwork

Becoming a lawyer wasn’t always Justice Lopez’s dream; medicine was his first choice.

However, growing up in a family of 10, with his mother a public school teacher and his father an accountant, he understood early on that sacrifices had to be made. This understanding ultimately led him to pursue law, as it was a more affordable option back then.

“My brother, who was three years older than me, was pursuing medicine. Our family couldn’t afford to support two doctors at the same time because of how expensive a medical degree was,” he explained.

Although law was initially his second choice, it became a slow-burning journey of discovery as he gradually developed a deep passion and interest in the field. Looking back, he never once regretted choosing this path.

“I never imagined that I would get this far. But because of my hard work, determination, and giving my best when there was an opportunity, I was able to build the judicial career I have today.”

His dedication also brought additional rewards, including a scholarship to law school that significantly eased his family’s expenses.

Climbing the legal ladder

Justice Lopez’s career in the judiciary began right after he graduated from the San Beda College of Law in 1980. He started as a court attorney for two years, before moving on to work as a hearing officer in the Supervision and Examination Sector of the Central Bank of the Philippines.

While at the Central Bank (now the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas), he was recruited to the prosecution team at the Office of the Ombudsman, which was then known as the Tanodbayan.

According to Justice Lopez, this was the time he began to hone his expertise in Criminal Law, which also shaped his teaching career and personal growth.

“When I was at the Tanodbayan, my professor advised me to master Criminal Law because it was closely tied to my role as a prosecutor,” he recalled.

“I’ve spent the past 25 years teaching Criminal Law as a professor and have been involved in bar review courses, helping future lawyers understand the subject,” the Justice said.

His excellence was consistently recognized throughout his career. In 2005, he received the Chief Justice Ramon Avanceña Award for Outstanding Regional Trial Court Judge of the Philippines, as well as the award for the Best Decision in a Civil Case in Second-Level Courts.

Additionally, in 2013, he received a prestigious Service Award from the province of La Union in recognition of his contributions and dedication.

Now serving in the Supreme Court and as the 2024 Bar Examination chairperson, Justice Lopez reflects on his career with satisfaction.

“I never expected these awards,” he said. “It’s all about giving my best. I feel regret if I don’t fully commit, especially if the outcome isn’t as good as it could be. Sometimes, I blame myself for not reaching my full potential: If I could have achieved that, why didn’t I?”

He also adheres to a guiding principle that has fueled his perseverance: “Do whatever you can today, do it now, and don’t wait until tomorrow.”

Balanced judgments

In his role of interpreting the Constitution and applying the law, Justice Lopez has two philosophies to ensure fair judgments.

The first is to ensure the predictability of a case’s outcome.

“Why should you be able to predict the outcome of a case? It’s because we have laws in place, and we follow the principle of stare decisis. If a similar case was decided in a certain way before, it should be decided the same way again,” he explained.

He also noted that predictability alone is not enough; the outcome must be acceptable to all parties involved. Justice Lopez emphasizes that there are instances when results may be contentious, so decisions must be made in an “equitable” manner to address these concerns.

“Even if this is the law as it stands, if applying it doesn’t fit the background of the case and fails to serve its intended purpose, you need to adjust the outcome slightly to make it acceptable to the people.”

Justice Lopez plays a key role in the ongoing efforts to enhance the nation’s legal system, particularly through his involvement in the Strategic Plan for Judicial Innovations (SPJI), a project spearheaded by Chief Justice Alexander Gesmundo that aims to improve the efficiency and accessibility of the Court for Filipinos to have a better and stronger faith in the justice system.

Among his roles in the project is as head of the Committee on Health and Social Welfare which includes taking care of the employees’ mental health.

“I have numerous projects focused on mental health because the efficiency of employees is directly tied to their physical and mental well-being,” he said.

On self-doubt and success

Despite his extensive experience, Justice Lopez acknowledges that he felt self-doubt when he joined the Supreme Court in 2019, aware that his colleagues were exceptionally brilliant. However, his goal was never to compete with them but rather to match and measure up to their abilities.

“We don’t compete with others. We only compete with ourselves,” he remarked.

He is confident that he has lived up to the wisdom of those around him, adding, “On my part, all I can say is that I did my best. I gave it everything I could. Now, it’s up to the people to judge my legacy, my contributions and my accomplishments.”

As Justice Lopez nears his retirement next year, he acknowledges feeling uncertain about the future, especially given his being accustomed to a busy schedule.

Yet, he says he remains optimistic about the future, buoyed by the many opportunities that still lie ahead.

“For one thing, my teaching career is already lined up, along with other job invitations.”

Looking back, Justice Lopez reflects on the challenges of becoming a lawyer, reminding aspiring lawyers that success requires hard work, patience and discipline.

He emphasizes that being a lawyer is a lifelong commitment — not just to continuous learning, but to serving as a role model with a moral responsibility.

“For some, money becomes the honor, dictates what to do and serves as the primary guide. But lawyering shouldn’t be about money alone. It is a profession, not a business.”