The Japanese have a reputation for being hard workers. Their dedication to their profession is to the extent that they seldom complain of physically and mentally demanding duties and tasks.

Japanese workers also are ashamed to leave work on time or take a leave of absence, worried that it will offend their employers. No wonder long work hours are the norm in the country’s workplaces.

Quitting to find another employment also seems shameful as resigning is seen as disrespectful to employers.

One company that is very much aware of the situation is Momuri, based in the Tokyo business district of Minato. Its manager, Shiori Kawamata, encountered 11,000 workers who wanted to resign in 2023.

“Some people come to us after having their resignation letter ripped three times and employers not letting them quit even when they kneel down to the ground to bow,” Kawamata told CNN.

Kawamata added that some bosses harass workers trying to resign by stopping by their apartments and ringing their doorbell repeatedly, refusing to leave, CNN reports.

Momuri was established in 2022 when there was a surge in the number of workers wanting to resign for fear of contracting Covid-19. It helps employees who want to resign by writing their resignation letter for a fee of 22,000 yen or about P8,400 for part-timers. Its services include negotiating with employers and recommending labor lawyers if legal disputes arise.

Momuri’s business is thriving as helpless clients can relate to its name. “Momuri” means “I can’t do this anymore” in Japanese, according to CNN.