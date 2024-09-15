Salvage of Red Sea tanker underway

ATHENS, Greece (AFP) -- An operation to tow an abandoned tanker struck by Yemen’s Houthi rebels in August, threatening environmental disaster, began Saturday and is ongoing, a Greek defense ministry source told Agence France-Presse (AFP).

The Greek-flagged Sounion is being towed northwards under military escort, the source said.

The tanker was hit last month by Iran-backed Houthis off the coast of Hodeida while carrying 150,000 tons of crude oil.

“(The tugboat) Aigaion Pelagos has begun to gradually tow the tanker northwards, escorted by military vessels,” the defense source told AFP, adding that the ships’ radars had been turned off for security reasons.

The official added that a rescue team had boarded the tanker and attached tow cables, overcoming “adverse conditions.”

Once the tanker is safely out of the area, the source said that an update would be given on the operation.

Greek state news agency ANA said the tugboat was escorted by three frigates, helicopters and a special forces team, without disclosing the states of origin.

A Greek fire ship also stood ready to lend assistance if required, ANA said.

The tanker had been anchored west of the rebel-held port city of Hodeida, midway between Yemen and Eritrea.

The European Union’s Red Sea naval mission, Aspides, earlier Saturday said that the salvage operation of the Sounion “is essential in order to avert a potential environmental disaster in the region.”

“To achieve this, several public and private actors are working together,” it added.