Quizon seals GM title, lifts Phl to 13th spot

BUDAPEST, Hungary — Filipino Daniel Quizon accomplished what he originally set out for, sealing his dream Grandmaster title and helping the Philippines smash Monaco, 4-0, that catapulted it closer to the top 10 after four rounds of the 45th FIDE Chess Olympiad at the BOK Sports Hall here Saturday.

The 20-year-old International Master from Dasmariñas, Cavite outlasted GM Igor Efimov, a 64-year-old Georgian émigré, in 37 moves of a King’s Indian duel to earn the two rating points needed to breach the 2500 plateau and claim the GM title that he has long pursued.

“I’m so happy,” said Quizon, who will receive P1 million from Dasmariñas Mayor Jenny Barzaga through the initiative of the late Dasmariñas Congressman Pidi Barzaga.

Quizon’s feat underscored what had been a dominant day for the Filipinos as GM Julio Catalino Sadorra and IMs Pau Bersamina and Jan Emmanuel Garcia, whose trip is bankrolled by the Philippine Sports Commission through chairman Richard “Dickie” Bachmann and commissioner Ed Hayco and backed by the National Chess Federation of the Philippines, emerged victorious on boards one, three and four, respectively.

It catapulted the Filipinos, seeded 51st out of a record 197 teams, into a 25-country logjam at 13th place with six match points apiece and will play the 26th seeded Slovenians in the fifth round of this 11-round tournament.

It was also no coincidence that Quizon’s glorious moment trickled down the women’s side where the Filipinas, spearheaded by the giant-slaying Shania Mae Mendoza on top board, demolished El Salvador, 4-0, to leapfrog to a 30-nation tie at No. 13.

Also coming through for the country were Janelle Mae Frayna, Jan Jodilyn Fronda and Bernadette Galas, who were merciless in disposing of their respective foes in the lower boards.

While her teammates had trouble-free wins, the 26-year-old Sta. Rosa, Laguna native had to survive Andrea Cortez, who blundered away her winning and drawing chances that allowed the former to escape with a 60-move win of a razor-sharp Sicilian duel.

“Actually, I didn’t expect that I would win in other games. I just simply did my best,” said Mendoza, who will play 24th pick Italy next.

In the overall race in the Open section, powerhouse India continued to hold sway as it clobbered France, 3.5-.5 to share the lead with seven others on pristine scores of eight points apiece including Southeast Asian powerhouse Vietnam, which shocked defending champion Uzbekistan, 3-0.