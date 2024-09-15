QCPD reinforces gun safety

The Quezon City Police District (QCPD) has completed its 4th Physical Accounting and Inventory of Captured, Confiscated, Surrendered, Deposited, Abandoned and Forfeited Firearms and Ammunition over the weekend.

QCPD Director P/Brig. Gen. Redrico A. Maranan said the initiative was conducted by the RCSU-NCR. During the operation, a total of 998 firearms were collected from the custody of police stations 1-16 through ‘Oplan Katok’ operations.

Maranan highlighted the importance of this ongoing initiative, stating, “the QCPD remains dedicated to upholding its mission of protecting the community by strictly enforcing gun laws and promoting responsible firearm ownership.

He added that the public is encouraged to cooperate with ongoing operations like Oplan Katok to ensure the continued peace and security of Quezon City.”