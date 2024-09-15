POGO cases’ NCR transfer gets SC nod

Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla has won the Supreme Court’s approval to transfer the (Philippine Offshore Gaming Operation) POGO cases of dismissed Bamban, Tarlac Mayor Alice Guo to the National Capital Region (NCR), specifically Pasig City.

After finding reasonable certainty of conviction based on available records and witnesses, the Department of Justice (DoJ) will pursue non-bailable qualified human trafficking charges against Guo and several others for allegedly violating Republic Act (RA) 9208, the Anti-Trafficking in Persons Act of 2003, as amended.

DoJ Undersecretary Nicholas Felix L. Ty, who is in charge of the Inter-Agency Council Against Trafficking, said the charges will be filed next week before the appropriate Regional Trial Court (RTC).

The charges stem from a complaint filed by the Philippine National Police Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (PNP-CIDG) and the Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission (PAOCC).

Under the current law governing trafficking in persons, individuals who organize establishments engaged in human trafficking can be held accountable despite not directly participating in criminal activities such as torture, rape, forced labor and related acts.

In addition to Guo, her business partners, including Huang Zhiyang, identified by the PAOCC as the “boss of all bosses” of illegal POGOs, and a sitting Philippine senator, will also face charges.

Remulla secured the Supreme Court’s approval to transfer the cases (9855-9857, PP vs. Ma The Pong, Wang Weili, Lang Xu, et al.) from Regional Trial Court (RTC) Branch 66 in Capas, Tarlac, to the NCR. The request was made in a letter dated 22 April 2024 addressed to Chief Justice Alexander G. Gesmundo.

The DoJ chief cited the need to safeguard national interest and ensure fairness in the justice system, noting that the high-profile cases have implications for national security and policy.

Remulla also emphasized the importance of preserving the integrity of trial proceedings by preventing possible local biases or undue influences, advocating for a neutral venue with the court’s approval.

The Supreme Court found Remulla’s request meritorious and granted it, ordering RTC Branch 66 of Capas, Tarlac, to transfer all case files to the Pasig City RTC.

“I commend the Supreme Court for their unwavering commitment to upholding the laws of the land and preventing the miscarriage of justice. The DoJ vows to prosecute these cases with burning resolve and integrity,” Remulla said.