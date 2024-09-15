PNP probing who helped Quiboloy hide

Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Gen. Rommel Francisco Marbil said Sunday that an investigation is underway to identify those who helped Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KoJC) leader Pastor Apollo Quiboloy evade authorities.

Marbil warned that individuals found to have assisted Quiboloy in hiding will face obstruction of justice charges for harboring the fugitive religious leader.

“We will not tolerate any form of obstruction to justice. Our investigation aims to identify those who knowingly provided refuge to Quiboloy, and we will ensure they face appropriate legal consequences,” Marbil said in a statement.

While Marbil did not mention former President Rodrigo Duterte, some lawmakers had pointed at the former Chief Executive and even Vice President Sara Duterte as personalities who may have abetted Quiboloy’s hiding until he was arrested last week.

According to Marbil, Quiboloy could not have eluded law enforcers without the help of “close associates, including legal representatives who actively misled authorities regarding his exact whereabouts.”

“Obstruction of justice is a serious offense, and those who aided in shielding Quiboloy from law enforcement will be charged accordingly. The law is clear — no one is above it, and those who helped Quiboloy will be held accountable,” the PNP chief added.

Quiboloy was apprehended on 8 September inside the KoJC compound in Davao City, where police had been searching for him since 24 August.

Quiboloy faces charges under Section 5(b) and Section 10(a) of Republic Act 7610, or the Special Protection of Children Against Abuse, Exploitation and Discrimination Act, as well as a non-bailable qualified human trafficking charge under Section 4(a) of Republic Act 9208, as amended.