PhilHealth-7 disburses P5.3-B claims payment

The Philippine Health Insurance Corporation in Central Visayas (PhilHealth-7) announced that it had paid P5,354,257,321.21 in member claims from January to August of this year.

PhilHealth-7 regional vice president Marjorie Cabrieto revealed that the top medical cases were Community-Acquired Pneumonia III with a total value of P284,618,219.40 and 19,666 claims.

Other top medical cases included Urinary Tract Infection (P57,758,664.23, 7,312 claims), Acute Gastroenteritis (P38,861,998.58, 6,744 claims), Dengue Hemorrhagic Fever with warning signs (P51,928,722.74, 5,261 claims), and Hypertension (P28,241,916.71, 3,017 claims).

Regarding medical procedures, Newborn Care topped the list with a value of P266,745,864.13 and 49,330 claims. Hemodialysis followed with P1,006,367,642.54 and 252,957 claims.

Other top procedures included Obstetric Care (P139,199,583.89, 23,680 claims), Chemotherapy (P154,842,479.05, 19,179 claims) and Maternity Care (P151,254,275.88, 17,079 claims).

Cabrieto also said that the PhilHealth Central Office recognized the region’s office for having a 97.46 percent overall satisfaction rating for CY 2023. Additionally, she announced a 30 percent increase in case rates for this year’s benefit delivery.

The benefit packages include High-Risk Pneumonia, Acute Stroke (Ischemic and Hemorrhagic), Hemodialysis Benefit Package and Z Benefit Package for Orthopedic Implants.

Cabrieto disclosed that claims payments were disbursed within an average of 25 days, surpassing the required 60-day timeframe.