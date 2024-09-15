PCG suspends sea travel

The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) on Sunday announced that it has sea travels in most parts of Surigao del Norte, Surigao del Sur and Dinagat Islands due to strong to gale force winds associated with the southwest monsoon.

This comes after Coast Guard Stations (CGS) in Surigao del Norte, Surigao del Sur, Dinagat Islands and Siargao Islands issued sea travel suspensions for vessels and watercraft with 250 gross tonnages and below.

The CGS Surigao del Norte reported that winds with speeds of 53 to 63 kilometers per hour were expected over the coastal and sea areas of the province.

Rough to very rough sea conditions were also forecasted, with waves reaching 3.7 to 4.5 meters in height.

Residents in coastal communities were advised to remain vigilant and take necessary precautions against strong winds and high waves.

Fishermen, on the other hand, were urged to avoid venturing out to sea, and beachgoers were discouraged from swimming due to the unfavorable weather conditions.