PBBM LEADS COUNTDOWN

LOOK: President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. spearheads "PH to Serve: A Concert for the One-Year Countdown" to the Philippine hosting of the FIVB Volleyball Men's World Championship 2025. The event took place on Sunday, 15 September 2024, at the Kalayaan Grounds, Malacañang Compound in Manila. Joining the President were First Lady Marie Louise Araneta-Marcos, Local Organizing Committee Co-Chair William Vincent Marcos, FIVB General Director Fabio Azevedo, Philippine National Volleyball Federation President Ramon "Tats" Suzara, cabinet secretaries, and other key government officials. Yummie Dingding / PPA POOL

