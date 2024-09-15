‘Not a missed chance to show kindness’

As President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. had a busy week leading up to his 67th birthday on Friday, First Lady Liza Marcos took a moment from her schedule to reflect on her husband’s traits and express her appreciation.

“In the 35 years that I’ve known him, my husband has always made it a point to do something kind for others on his birthday,” the First Lady shared on social media.

She reminisced about their time in New York and back home in Ilocos Norte, highlighting Bongbong’s consistent acts of kindness.

“Whether it’s supporting the homeless in New York, giving fishing nets to our neighbors in Suba Beach, Ilocos Norte, or reaching out to those in need, he has never missed an opportunity to spread kindness,” she said.

Throughout the week, President Marcos distributed aid to fisherfolk in Navotas affected by the oil spill in Bataan, handed over ambulances in Ilocos and Manila, recognized outstanding athletes who competed in the Paris Paralympic Games, and awarded Certificates of Condonation and Land Ownership titles to Agrarian Reform Beneficiaries. He also hosted a “salo-salo” at the Malacañang grounds on Friday.

Reflecting on these activities, the First Lady added, “The adage is true: when you do something good for others, good things will come your way.”