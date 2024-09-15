More drug war probe witnesses sought

The International Criminal Court (ICC) is seeking more witnesses in its investigation into the drug war of the previous administration. According to ICC assistant to counsel Kristina Conti, the investigation is still ongoing and the ICC already has “core witnesses.”

“Investigators are continuing to search for additional corroborative witnesses. The ICC has its core witnesses, as mentioned in the prosecutor’s previous submission, where he stated that we ‘intend to preserve evidence,’” Conti said in a televised interview.

Conti elaborated on what the prosecutor meant during the closure of the preliminary examination of the drug war probe, noting that the ICC has evidence related to the Duterte administration’s anti-drug campaign.

“We are confident that the ICC has secured witnesses but are looking for something more, like a ‘smoking gun’ or other witnesses who want to testify. The ICC has been interviewing numerous individuals, and their investigation is ongoing,” Conti said.

An ICC document earlier named former President Rodrigo Duterte, Senator Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa and Oscar Albayalde as suspects. Later on, the ICC also named Edilberto Leonardo, Eleazar Mata and Romeo Caramat Jr. as suspects.

Meanwhile, Duterte and Bato said they are willing to face cases in Philippine courts but will not recognize the jurisdiction of the ICC.

The present administration has maintained this position with the ICC but said it will not stop the judicial body in setting up interviews and data gathering in the war on drugs, which killed at least 6,000 lives, according to data provided by law enforcement agencies.