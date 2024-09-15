MERALCO UPGRADES CONTROL CENTER IN NOVALICHES

Manuel V. Pangilinan-led Manila Electric Company (Meralco) has invested P48.43-million to upgrade its control house at the Novaliches Substation in Quezon City.

The project, which involved the replacement of a 44-year-old control house with a new building equipped with a switchgear room, aims to improve operational efficiency and flexibility of the substation that serves customers in Novaliches, Quezon City and Caloocan City.

The control house contains critical equipment and devices, including 34.5 kV switchgears, protection relay panels, SCADA equipment, station service, telecommunications equipment, and AC/DC equipment, among others that are essential to the substation’s daily operations.

Meralco pours in investments for new projects and upgrades to improve its electricity distribution system to ensure safe, stable, and reliable electricity service.