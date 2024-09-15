McIlroy posts 1-shot lead, nears Irish Open crown

LONDON, United Kingdom (AFP) — Rory McIlroy is 18 holes away from his first professional win on Northern Irish soil after taking a one-shot lead into Sunday’s final round of the Irish Open.

The world No. 3 leads on six under par from Italy’s Matteo Manassero with his Ryder Cup teammate Robert MacIntyre among the chasing pack three shots off the lead at three under.

The last time Royal County Down hosted the Irish Open in 2015, McIlroy missed the cut.

He also failed to make the weekend when Portrush hosted the British Open in 2019.

“The last couple of times I’ve played in Northern Ireland it hasn’t really panned out the way I wanted so to play a good three days here and be in the final group and give myself a chance tomorrow, I’m excited,” McIlroy said.

The Northern Irishman failed to end his major drought in heartbreaking fashion at the US Open in June when he blew a late lead with two short missed putts.

But he is hoping a second Irish Open could go a long way to ending the year on a high.

“After the sort of year that I’ve had and the close misses, it wouldn’t make up for all of it, but it would go a long way in putting a nice shine on 2024 for me,” he added.

McIlroy got off to the perfect start with an eagle at the par-five first and also birdied the seventh and 13th.

However, his lead could have been greater but for a bogey at the last.

Manassero started the day on top of the leaderboard but struggled in the blustery winds with a one-over par 73.

MacIntyre, who has won twice on the PGA Tour this year, appears the biggest threat to McIlroy after inching up the leaderboard with a 69.

The Scot had been four over par after seven holes of round two, but played the remaining 11 in five under and was delighted to match McIlroy’s 69 on Saturday.

Victory tomorrow would make MacIntyre the first player to win the Scottish Open and Irish Open in the same season.

“What I set out to do at the start of the week was give myself a chance come Sunday,” he said.