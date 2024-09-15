Manila listed as city with highest crime rate

A Serbian crowd-sourced online database has revealed that the City of Manila was listed as the city with the highest crime rate this year.

The online database known as Numbeo said that Manila ranked 42 with a 64.5 crime index rate out of 311 cities worldwide, while Cebu City was also on the list with a 51.6 crime rate at the 109th spot.

Iloilo, the city hailed with the most canorous citizens, was also included at the 179th spot.

The Numbeo poll also stated that the Philippines is the only Asian country on the top 50 list in the ranking.

Just last month, the Department of the Interior and Local Government reported a 3.29 percent decrease in total crime incidents during the first half of the year, as reported by DILG Undersecretary Marlo Iringan during the House of Representatives appropriations committee hearing on the DILG’s proposed P281.3 billion budget for 2025.