'Magbanua' returns to Manila due to bad weather, depleted supplies — PCG 

The Philippine Coast Guard’s largest ship, BRP Teresa Magbanua, anchored at the disputed Escoda (Sabina) Shoal in the West Philippine Sea, was “compelled” to return to its homeport in Manila due to “unfavorable weather conditions and depleted supplies of daily necessities.”

PCG spokesperson for WPS, Commodore Jay Tarriela, also lamented the need to evacuate PCG personnel “requiring medical attention."

“This has been further complicated by the structural damage to the vessel resulting from the deliberate ramming by the China Coast Guard on August 31, 2024,” he added.

On 31 August afternoon, CCG vessel 5205 carried out dangerous maneuvers, resulting in its direct ramming on the port bow of BRP Teresa Magbanua three times.

Also, the PCG reported the swarming of Chinese vessels around the Escoda Shoal, including two People’s Liberation Army Navy tugboats 175 and 185, as well as two CCG vessels with bow numbers 4301 and 3104.

They also noted a huge number of Chinese Maritime Militia vessels loitering in different areas proximate within the distance of BRP Teresa Magbanua.

Despite the incident, Tarriela stressed the PCG acknowledges the “unwavering patriotism, unshakeable bravery, dedication, and unparalleled professionalism” of Filipino sailors on board BRP Teresa Magbanua, “as they carried out and performed their mission in Escoda Shoal even in dangerous and adverse operational conditions.”

“The PCG proudly commends the Officers and men aboard BRP Teresa Magbanua (MRRV 9701) who have been deployed at Escoda Shoal for over five months,” Tarriela said.

Tarriela added the vessel’s deployment for more than five months in Escoda Shoal was “crucial” to the country’s efforts in “countering illegal activities that threaten our marine environment and thwarting attempts by other state actors to engage in surreptitious reclamation in the area.”

Further, Tarriela emphasized that the “PCG is firmly committed and determined in protecting the Philippines’ sovereignty, sovereign rights, and jurisdiction in the West Philippine Sea, including in Escoda Shoal, that lies well within the Philippines' Exclusive Economic Zone, in accordance with the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea and the 2016 Arbitral Award.”