Magbanua leaves Escoda, but will return ‘stronger’

The BRP Teresa Magbanua, the largest ship of the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG), has left Escoda Shoal after a five-month stalemate with a swarm of Chinese vessels believed to be conducting reclamation activities in the area.

The National Maritime Council confirmed the withdrawal of the Philippine vessel on Sunday, calling the ship’s mission at Escoda Shoal a “mission accomplished.”

“After more than five months at sea, where she carried out sentinel duties against overwhelming odds, BRP Teresa Magbanua is now sailing back to her homeport with her mission accomplished,” NMC chairperson, Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin, said in a statement.

“During her deployment at Escoda Shoal, she challenged an encirclement by a larger flotilla of intruders, battled inclement weather, and her crew survived on diminished daily provisions,” Bersamin pointed out.

He expressed gratitude to the vessel’s crew for their determination and dedication as they dealt with limited supplies and day-to-day intimidation from Chinese counterparts.

Bersamin said the “repositioning” of the BRP Teresa Magbanua was necessary to “address the medical needs of some of her crew, undergo needed repairs and allow her crew to enjoy a well-deserved furlough and reunion with their loved ones.”

PCG spokesperson for the West Philippine Sea, Commodore Jay Tarriela, cited “unfavorable weather conditions” as one of the reasons for the pullout.

“This (mission) has been further complicated by structural damage to the vessel from the deliberate ramming by the China Coast Guard on 31 August 2024,” Tarriela said. He was referring to the incident which saw China Coast Guard vessel 5205 ram the port bow of Magbanua three times.

During this period, the PCG reported swarming Chinese vessels around Escoda Shoal, including two People’s Liberation Army Navy tugboats, 175 and 185, and two China Coast Guard vessels, 4301 and 3104. They also observed numerous Chinese maritime militia vessels loitering.

The BRP Teresa Magbanua was deployed to Escoda Shoal in April following reports of Chinese reclamation activities in the area, referred to as Xianbin Reef by China.

The ship was named after Teresa Magbanua, known as the “Visayan Joan of Arc” for her role in the Philippine Revolution, the Philippine-American War, and her resistance efforts during World War II.

Escoda Shoal, also known as Sabina Shoal, is about 75 nautical miles from Palawan and is within the Philippines’ exclusive economic zone.

The withdrawal of the Philippine vessel came days after the recently concluded Bilateral Consultation Mechanism between the Philippines and China in Beijing.

No response yet

The Department of Foreign Affairs has yet to respond to media queries about whether the withdrawal was part of the agreements made during the meeting.

China had renewed its call for the Philippines to remove the ship from Escoda Shoal, claiming that its presence “seriously infringes” upon China’s territorial sovereignty and violates the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the South China Sea.

Bersamin said the BRP Teresa Magbanua would return to Escoda Shoal after undergoing repairs, along with additional forces from the PCG and the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP).

“Once she is resupplied, repaired, and her crew recharged, she will be in tiptop shape to resume her mission, along with other PCG and AFP assets, as defenders of our sovereignty,” he said.

The withdrawal of the PCG flagship reminded the public of the 2012 standoff between the Philippines and China, which led to the Philippines losing control of Scarborough Shoal to China.

In response to a user on X, retired Supreme Court justice Antonio Carpio warned the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) to remain vigilant to prevent a repeat of China’s occupation of Scarborough Shoal.

“The hope is that China doesn’t do a Scarborough on the Pinoys again. AFP, just be vigilant and ready!” Carpio said.

China, for its part, reiterated its territorial sovereignty over Escoda Shoal, stating that the Philippines was undermining peace and stability in the region.

“The actions of the Philippine side severely infringed on China’s territorial sovereignty, seriously violated the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the South China Sea, and undermined regional peace and stability,” China Coast Guard spokesperson Liu Dejun said.

“We sternly warn the Philippine side to stop inciting propaganda, taking reckless actions, and infringing on China’s rights. They should work with China to maintain the seriousness and effectiveness of the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the South China Sea,” he added.

Historical claim

Liu further stated that the China Coast Guard would continue to conduct rights protection and law enforcement activities in waters under China’s jurisdiction to safeguard territorial sovereignty and maritime rights.

China asserts a historical claim to almost the entire South China Sea based on the nine-dash line, while the Philippines claims ownership of certain islands within its exclusive economic zone in the West Philippine Sea.

In 2016, the Permanent Court of Arbitration ruled China’s claims baseless and affirmed the Philippines’ rights. However, China has largely ignored the ruling, continuing to assert its claims and build up its military presence in the region.