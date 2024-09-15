Lantion denies PFP collected money from candidate Bongbong

The Partido Federal ng Pilipinas (PFP) faction led by South Cotabato Governor Reynaldo Tamayo Jr. has denied allegations that they collected millions of pesos from Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. during his 2022 presidential campaign.

This after former Catanduanes Governor Leandro Verceles’ faction claimed that before the campaign, Tamayo, General Thompson Lantion, and Atty. George Briones asked then-candidate Marcos Jr. for P10 million as a “reimbursement” for party expenses.

“We did not collect money from PBBM. I even used my retirement to fund headquarters. They lost at the Comelec, didn’t they? There were resolutions from the Comelec,” Lantion told DAILY TRIBUNE in a phone interview.

“I vehemently deny that we collected anything. It’s not true,” he added.

Meanwhile, Verceles’ camp maintained it is the legitimate PFP, despite the Commission on Elections (Comelec) rejecting their petition for recognition for “lack of merit.”

The PFP is currently divided into two factions: one led by Verceles and the other by Tamayo. The party was established in 2018.

Verceles also alleged that documents from Tamayo’s faction were falsified, claiming they were mere photocopies and not originals.

“We will file a motion for reconsideration with the Supreme Court,” Verceles said at the group’s national assembly in Club Filipino, San Juan City, on Saturday.

Verceles said the PFP will proceed with issuing Certificates of Nomination and Acceptance despite the Comelec’s decision favoring the Tamayo faction.

“Everything is up in the air,” he said, referring to the Comelec ruling.

The PFP claims a membership of 500,000 strong.

Verceles emphasized that the grassroots were the true foundation of the party and urged President Marcos Jr. to recognize their efforts.

Assam Ulangkaya, PFP vice president for Mindanao, noted that the party was established in April 2018 and initially funded with P3 million by Marfori for its Comelec accreditation.

Verceles further stated that charges of falsifying public documents were filed against Lantion and Briones at the Manila Prosecutor’s Office.

Despite internal conflicts, the PFP remains committed to participating in the 2025 elections, Verceles said.