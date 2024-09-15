Kuya Bong provides assistance to Batangas towns

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go’s Malasakit Team delivered aid to displaced workers in the towns of San Jose, Ibaan, and Rosario in Batangas last week.

As an adopted son of CALABARZON and having familial roots in Batangas through his Tesoro side of the family, Go highlighted the critical role of government support for workers most affected during crises.

In his message, Go reiterated his commitment to supporting initiatives that aim to uplift the lives of Filipinos, especially the hopeless and the helpless, especially those living in the far-flung areas.

The senator’s team — in the distribution activities held at the Municipal Lobby in San Jose, Claro M. Recto Gym in Ibaan, and at the Old ABC Hall Building in Rosario — provided shirts, masks, vitamins, basketballs and volleyballs to a total of 166 beneficiaries. Mobile phones were also given to select recipients.

Meanwhile, Go also collaborated with Batangas 4th District Board Member Atty. JP Gozos, Association of Barangay Captains President Reggie Virtucio, Ibaan Vice Mayor Juvy Mendoza, Rosario Vice Mayor Atanacio Zara, and the Department of Labor and Employment (DoLE) in conducting an orientation for the Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged/Displaced Workers (TUPAD) program. They detailed how the program aims to provide livelihood support to those who qualify.

The lawmaker commended DoLE’s proactive approach in addressing the pressing issue of unemployment.

“The TUPAD program exemplifies the government’s commitment to uplifting the lives of those who need it the most. By extending a helping hand to the most vulnerable sectors, we create an environment where every Filipino can strive for a better future,” Go said.