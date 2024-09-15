Keith Sta. Barbara: From personal struggle to skincare success

Keith Sta. Barbara, the visionary president and founder of Dermorepubliq, has transformed his personal journey into a thriving business that resonates with many.

Dermorepubliq was founded in 2020 at the height of the pandemic, driven by Keith’s own struggle with acne, which he attributed to stress from working from home. At the time, Keith was working in Bonifacio Global City in Taguig City, as a corporate trainer for a B2B company based in the United States. When the pandemic hit, his transition to working from home exacerbated his skin issues, prompting him to search for a solution.

“I tried a lot of products, mostly imported ones, and eventually found one that really worked for me from Canada, but it was so expensive,” said Sta. Barbara. “That product was also difficult to find back then, and I even ended up with fake products.”

He added: “I tried to find a local alternative, but in 2020, there were very few options — maybe one or two offering similar products.”

His search for quality skincare products revealed a gap in the local market.

“I realized it was a very attractive market, and I saw an opportunity to fill the gap,” he recalled.

Unfamiliar with the cosmetics industry, Keith enrolled in an online skincare formulation course based in Australia, completing it in over a year. Equipped with new knowledge, he developed his own products.

“It’s weird because I’m not a chemist,” said the 37-year-old IT (information technology) guy from San Beda College. “But, once I got comfortable with the technical aspects of mixing ingredients, I developed my own products. At the time, I didn’t have the capability to produce them myself, so I approached a local cosmetic manufacturer. I presented my formulation and expressed my desire to introduce it to the public.”

He began with three key products: a five-percent niacinamide serum, an alpha arbutin serum and a niacinamide toner. Despite initial challenges, the brand quickly gained traction. Launching on Shopee and later expanding to Lazada, Dermorepubliq saw significant growth. Within six months, the brand had built enough capital to establish its own manufacturing facility, a feat that surprised even Sta. Barbara.

Dermorepubliq’s presence on TikTok also helped propel the brand into the spotlight, with popular products like the niacinamide serum and acne and oil control soap gaining viral attention. “Dermorepubliq really took off the moment we entered TikTok and continues to thrive,” Sta. Barbara disclosed.

Brand’s mission

The name Dermorepubliq reflects the brand’s mission. “Dermo” is a Greek word for skin, while “Republiq” represents the Philippines.

“I want to emphasize that Dermorepubliq is a local, Filipino-made company, setting it apart from imported brands,” Sta. Barbara said.

The market strategy initially targeted millennials but has since expanded to include Gen Zs and Gen Xers (thanks to the introduction of anti-aging products). Currently, Dermorepubliq offers 28 products, with top sellers including the five-percent niacinamide serum, acne and oil control soap, niacinamide toner, alpha arbutin serum, clarifying gentle face wash and ultra white toner.

Despite the brand’s success, Sta. Barbara acknowledges ongoing challenges. Meeting high demand and overcoming skepticism about local products have been significant hurdles.

“There’s still a perception that local products are not as good, which is hard to overcome,” he noted.

However, with a growing team of over 120 employees and plans to expand manufacturing capabilities — the company is currently constructing new manufacturing facilities in Antipolo and Marikina — Dermorepubliq is well-positioned to meet these challenges head-on.

“We are neither the lowest nor the highest in skincare price points. We fall in the middle, making sure our product prices are reasonable,” he said. The brand’s commitment to skin clarity and anti-aging products remains central to its strategy.

To support its rapid growth and increasing workforce, Dermorepubliq recently opened a new corporate headquarters at Cyber Park in Eastwood, Quezon City. The 394-square-meter facility boasts modern industrial design elements and a range of amenities including open office spaces, a conference room, a pantry and a lounge — all designed to enhance operational efficiency and employee well-being.

“This is our new corporate office, and the reason we moved here is to attract more ‘talents’ and provide jobs,” Sta. Barbara said, adding, “We refer to our employees as ‘talents’ because we don’t want to use the term ‘people.’ We have a core value of humanizing the workplace.” The team, predominantly Gen Zs, affectionately calls their leaders or bosses “kuya (brother),” reflecting a familial and inclusive company culture.

The new office will also act as a hub for customer engagement, with plans to conduct focus groups to better understand consumer preferences and refine product offerings based on direct feedback.

Sta. Barbara’s personal journey from dealing with acne to creating a successful skincare brand continues to reflect his dedication to addressing market needs and providing quality, affordable skincare solutions.