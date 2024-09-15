Just careless

Reid, if he ever finds a producer for a movie top-billing him, or if he has more than enough funds to invest on a film project, would have to find an actress who has box-office enticing chemistry with him.

We don’t think his ex-girlfriend Lustre is raring to be teamed up with him again. In fact, Lustre is busier these days on various business ventures in Siargao surfing islands than in doing showbiz projects. And she has a supportive but unobtrusive boyfriend there — for some years now, the Frenchman Christof Barriou. She surprisingly gets offered a lot of endorsement contracts even while she is based in those distant islands. She doesn’t ever lighten up her brown skin.

Lustre’s management contract with Viva Artists Agency (VAA) seems to have expired. Or, perhaps, mutually terminated, finally. She once walked out of those piled up contracts, seemingly to please her then boyfriend Reid who didn’t renew his contracts with VAA.

Lustre is actually a Careless artist of Reid. But they might have mutually agreed to stop enforcing the contract on both parties.

As for Soberano, the last time she had a flying engagement here, in first week of August, she revealed that she has acquired an apartment in Los Angeles, is still auditioning for roles, and is going to acting school, too.

After going viral last April after being spotted and filmed driving an P8.4-million BMW i8 sports car in Los Angeles, Soberano revealed that her apartment is her latest “pundar” (investment). She didn’t reveal the apartment’s cost though.

The Taylor Studio of Alex Taylor is actually one of the top five acting schools in Hollywood and Soberano revealed that she is a student there.

According to his profile, Alex is the youngest acting teacher to have worked with legendary acting teacher Sanford Meisner. He was in the last class to work with Meisner before Meisner’s death in 1997. Soberano is thus learning the Meisner approach, in which actors do not focus on themselves and instead concentrate on the other actors in the immediate environment. It is one of the most prevalent techniques in Hollywood today.

What is more significant about Soberano’s acting school is that she is working with the same acting coach that Johnny Depp, Jessica Lange, Meg Ryan and Mickey Rourke had at one time or another.