Isuzu Philippines firms up technical education thrust

In a continuing effort to empower the next generation of automotive professionals, Isuzu Philippines Corporation (IPC) has once again demonstrated its commitment to enhancing technical education in the Philippines.

On 4 September, IPC bolstered its longstanding partnership with the Jacobo Z. Gonzales Memorial School for Arts and Trade (JZGMSAT) by donating industry-standard equipment for the school’s automotive service shop facility.

The donation, led by IPC president Tetsuya Fujita, includes a new tire changer, wheel balancer, and tools drawer, completing the facility’s setup with top-of-the-line tools that are within industry standards.

An initiative that is part of IPC’s ongoing corporate social responsibility (CSR) efforts aimed at improving the competency of future service technicians in the country.

“This collaboration aligns with our commitment to corporate social responsibility and our vision of fostering technical education and skills development in the automotive sector,” Fujita said.

“It's fulfilling to see the positive impact our contributions have made, and we are motivated to continue supporting educational initiatives that align with our values.”

Since 2017, IPC has been a dedicated partner to JZGMSAT, previously donating essential equipment such as computers, mock engines, and automotive lifters.

The company has also facilitated specialized training in diesel technology, sharing with the students Isuzu’s expertise with invaluable hands-on experience using advanced automotive equipment.

These contributions have significantly enhanced the school’s educational offerings, giving its students a competitive edge in the automotive industry.

On their part, Regional Director for Technical Education and Skills Development Authority IV-A Archie Grande stressed the importance of partnering with companies sharing the same values.

“Our success is deeply intertwined with the support and collaboration of our industry partners. Companies like Isuzu Philippines, who understand the value of investing in human capital are crucial in bridging the gap between education and industry needs,” he said.