House to grant Digong courtesy should he miss EJK probe

Surigao del Norte 2nd District Representative Ace Barbers said on Saturday that former President Rodrigo Duterte will be given due courtesy should he choose not to appear before the House's joint investigation on alleged extrajudicial killings (EJKs) during his administration's war on drugs campaign.

“In deference to the former president, we will accord him the courtesy and respect diyan sa pagtanggi niya sa pagdalo (if he declines the invitation). But, if he will attend, and accept our invitation, we will be more than honored to accommodate the former president,” Barbers said during a news forum in Quezon City, noting that other government officials are not entitled to this courtesy.

Barbers clarified that the courtesy extended to Duterte is not "special treatment" but a right due to his status as a former president. He added, "There is no special treatment. This is in deference to him being the former president."

The House Quad Committee (Quadcom) invited Duterte to address allegations linking him to the 2016 killings of three convicted Chinese drug lords at the Davao Prison and Penal Farm. Barbers mentioned that the panel had already sent an invitation to Duterte but had not yet received a response.

In a previous hearing, inmates Leopoldo Tan Jr. and Fernando Magdadaro testified that law enforcement officers associated with Duterte's administration instructed them to carry out the killings in exchange for their freedom. The inmates claimed they were ordered by a certain SPO4 Arthur Narsolis to stab convicted drug lords Chu Kin Tung, Li Lan Yan, and Wong Meng Pin, who were serving sentences for illegal drug activities at the Davao prison in 2016.

Barbers stated that if evidence continues to implicate Duterte, the committee will produce a report, possibly naming various individuals.

“Kami naman ay nagbe-base lang kami sa hawak naming testimonya, hawak naming dokumento at iba pang ebidensya na hawak namin (On our part, we are just basing on the testimonies, documents and other evidence on hand),” he added.

The committee will refer the investigation's results to appropriate agencies and the court for further action.

The House leadership created Quadcom, comprising the Committees on Dangerous Drugs, Human Rights, Public Order and Safety, and Public Accounts, to investigate EJKs, the anti-illegal drugs campaign, and POGO-related criminality.