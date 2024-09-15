Halsey releases new single ‘Ego’

Grammy nominated, genre-blending artist Halsey has released her latest single, “Ego.” Alongside the new single, Halsey also premiered the 90’s-inspired video for the song, which she directed and plays both lead roles.

Halsey unveiled the artwork and trailer for her forthcoming fifth studio album, The Great Impersonator, which will be released on 25 October. The Great Impersonator, described as a “confessional concept album” is an exploration of time and fate, and what type of artist Halsey would be if she existed in different decades.

As an extension of the concept, for the album artwork reveal, Halsey shared clues to fans to discover time capsule boxes hidden around the world. The first cover was located in London, with four additional decade themed covers found in New York, Toronto, Los Angeles, and Sydney. The additional covers are available for pre-order as vinyl variants.

Additionally, her cover Paper Magazine in celebration of the publication’s 40th anniversary was released last week.

“Ego” follows the releases of “Lonely is the Muse,” “Lucky” and “The End.”

Halsey has amassed more than 50 billion global streams, over 75 million RIAA-Certified adjusted singles, with all four of her previous albums RIAA-Certified. She is one of the only artists ever to have four different songs hit one billion streams on Spotify, as well as have two RIAA-Certified-Diamond records.