‘HaLikha Na!’ highlights human-centered approach, emotional consideration

Powerhouse experts, emerging creators, and art educators gathered in celebration of the World Industrial Design Week 2024. The five-day event, HaLikha Na!, was organized by a group of young innovators from the Industrial Design Program of the De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde, who has led the country in the global fete since 2012.

Echoing the theme of the World Design Organization, it featured a series of onsite and online lectures which highlighted the importance of integrating human-centered approaches and emotional considerations.

The discussions, which turned the spotlight on Filipino heritage, featured multi-awarded global designer and former Benilde Industrial Design Senior Industry Fellow Kenneth Cobonpue, and seasoned curator, creative director, and Benilde Industrial Design Program educator Gabriel Lichauco.

Imparting their knowledge were Mazda automotive designer Tom Matano and Mercedez Benz senior exterior designer Wini Camacho, Hacienda Crafts Company creative director Christina Borromeo-Gaston, Wareco Info designer Therese Regalado, and Lakat Sustainables and Creative Definitions co-founder Michael Claparols.

Included in the roster were designers Amina Aranaz Alunan, Tasha Mañosa Tanjutco, Selena Placino, Chini Lichangco, and Mark Victor Bautista, as well as visual artist Jesse Camacho.

HaLikha Na! held hands-on workshops that allowed the participants to deeply resonate with the significance of form and function at a personal level.

Visual artist Goldie Poblador introduced the attendees to the art of glassblowing, whereas Pumapapel Pop-Up Design Studio founder and paper engineer Amy Nayve conducted an in-depth demonstration of how to transform ideas into stand-out experiences.

Multidisciplinary artist Aeson Baldevia shared tips on how to encapsulate emotions through photography, while industrial designer, photographer, and Benilde School of Environment and Design educator Jay Mangussad imparted the top techniques on how to best capture products.

Accessories designer Maco Custudio, on the other hand, walked guests into the interconnectedness of fashion and industrial design.