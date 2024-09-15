Guimba farmers get ‘agri-puhunan’

According to Municipal Agriculturist Nida Lanuza, the president chose Guimba to launch the program as the town has the biggest farmland in the province of around 15,514 hectares.

The APPP credit facility allows farmers to pay for seedlings, fertilizers, pesticides, oil and services from machineries and drones.

Qualified for the said program are farmers who are listed in the Registry System for Basic Sectors in Agriculture, has a farmland two hectares or less, no outstanding loans from formal lenders or from the DA Agricultural Credit Policy Council, no negative findings and completed the technical training for rice planting.

Each beneficiary will have a maximum credit limit of P60,000 for each hectare of land every planting season wherein P28,000 per hectare will be used for the production of rice and input credit, while the remaining P32,000 will be used for subsistence allowance.