Guidelines for air passenger reimbursement up for DBM, COA approval

The Bureau of Immigration (BI) announced that the agency has approved guidelines for reimbursing the travel expenses of Filipino passengers whose trips are deferred.

BI Officer-in-Charge Atty. Joel Anthony Viado stated that Joint Memorandum Circular No. 2024-001, which outlines reimbursement procedures, has been signed by DOJ Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla.

Atty. Viado explained that Filipino passengers whose travel was deferred or who were refused boarding without a court order will be reimbursed from the remaining balance of the special trust fund account, as provided under the Special Provisions of Republic Act No. 11975, also known as the General Appropriations Act for 2024. The reimbursement will follow guidelines issued by the Commission on Audit (COA), the Department of Budget and Management (DBM), and BI.

He noted that the proposed guidelines were initially sent to the DBM for signature, but on 20 August, the DBM returned the document to the Bureau with a recommendation to include the COA as a signatory.

Atty. Viado added that the BI is committed to ensuring the guidelines are disseminated promptly. The joint guidelines, already approved at the BI and DOJ levels, are awaiting final signatures from the DBM and COA.

The BI will meet with DBM and COA officials to finalize the required signatures. Once approved, the guidelines will be formally issued, allowing affected passengers to apply for reimbursement following the outlined process.