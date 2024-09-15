Guardians of the sky: Protecting ozone layer for climate health

Our planet’s protectors are losing strength. In today’s world, where we increasingly experience intense heat, the depletion of the ozone layer threatens to intensify these extreme temperatures. The ozone layer shields all life on Earth from the sun’s harmful radiation, but human activities are destroying this vital barrier.

The ozone layer, a thin part of Earth’s atmosphere, absorbs harmful ultraviolet (UV) radiation and prevents it from reaching the planet’s surface, where it could damage living organisms. However, certain chemicals are rapidly depleting this protective layer.

Chlorofluorocarbon (CFC), used in air conditioning, refrigeration and aerosol propellants, is a major contributor to ozone depletion. Halon in fire extinguishers and carbon tetrachloride in dry cleaning and solvents also weaken the ozone layer. In agriculture, fertilizers and pesticides release methyl bromide and nitrous oxide, accelerating ozone layer damage. Bromine atoms, similar to chlorine, further degrade the ozone layer, although chlorine from swimming pools does not contribute to this depletion.

If we fail to protect the ozone layer, ongoing damage will further harm ecosystems and pose serious health risks. The worsening climate change will lead to droughts, impacting habitats, biodiversity, forests, and crops, which act as carbon sinks and vital food sources. Health risks such as skin cancers, cataracts, and other conditions will increase due to heightened UV radiation exposure.

Experts recognized the dangers of ozone-depleting substances (ODS) and established the Montreal Protocol, a global agreement aimed at eliminating these harmful chemicals. The Protocol controls the production and consumption of ODS, seeking their complete eradication.

In addition to the Montreal Protocol, sustainable practices play a crucial role in protecting the ozone layer. Electric vehicles, public transit and reduced use of harmful chemical fertilizers help lower emissions of ozone-depleting pollutants. Proper disposal of old refrigerators and air conditioners prevents the release of hazardous chemicals into the atmosphere. Reforestation and forest conservation efforts strengthen our natural carbon sinks, reducing greenhouse gas emissions and supporting atmospheric health.

These actions complement the Montreal Protocol’s objectives, enhancing the recovery of the ozone layer while addressing broader ecological challenges such as climate change. Reducing ODS aids in ozone recovery and limits global warming by cutting harmful gases that contribute to both issues.

As we observe the International Day for the Preservation of the Ozone Layer, we must remember that our protective shield depends on our actions. By adopting sustainable practices, we can safeguard the ozone layer and combat the growing threat of climate change, ensuring the planet’s long-term health.

“The recovery of the ozone layer is an inspiring example of how global collaboration, anchored on decisive policies and sustained commitment, can heal our planet. But we cannot afford to be complacent. Our collective actions today will determine the future of our next generations,” said Secretary Robert E.A. Borje, vice chairperson and executive director of the Climate Change Commission.

The United Nations General Assembly proclaimed 16 September as the International Day for the Preservation of the Ozone Layer to mark the signing of the Montreal Protocol on Substances that Deplete the Ozone Layer in 1987.

“Our continued commitment to the Montreal Protocol must be accompanied by our pursuit of broader climate action, including protecting biodiversity, restoring ecosystems and promoting sustainable practices. This is how we will build a truly climate-resilient future,” Borje emphasized.