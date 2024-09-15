Greenfield girl graduates

The humanitarian organization Tzu Chi Foundation Philippines (TCFP) not only gives poor people free medical services, including surgery to correct visual impairment, but also college scholarships. Among its successful scholars is Jennifer Caparoso, 22, of Ormoc City.

Caparoso’s studies was initially supported by her parents who plant vegetables in a greenfield. She helps sell the produce in the market during her free time. Income from their livelihood, which is shared to other relatives and her grandfather, who owns the land they till, is not enough.

As Caparoso was about to enter her third year of college in early 2022, relatives encouraged her to apply for a scholarship. All her applications were rejected except for Tzu Chi Ormoc which accepted her despite her lack of documentary requirements.

“At first, I didn’t know what Tzu Chi was,” a grateful Jennifer shared, “but they welcomed me with all their hearts and made me feel like part of their family.”