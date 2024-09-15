Greenfield girl graduates

The humanitarian organization Tzu Chi Foundation Philippines (TCFP) not only gives poor people free medical services, including surgery to correct visual impairment, but also college scholarships. Among its successful scholars is Jennifer Caparoso, 22, of Ormoc City.
Caparoso’s studies was initially supported by her parents who plant vegetables in a greenfield. She helps sell the produce in the market during her free time. Income from their livelihood, which is shared to other relatives and her grandfather, who owns the land they till, is not enough.
As Caparoso was about to enter her third year of college in early 2022, relatives encouraged her to apply for a scholarship. All her applications were rejected except for Tzu Chi Ormoc which accepted her despite her lack of documentary requirements.
“At first, I didn’t know what Tzu Chi was,” a grateful Jennifer shared, “but they welcomed me with all their hearts and made me feel like part of their family.”
Tzu Chi fully supported her educational needs, even providing her the laptop computer needed in her Bachelor of Science in Information Technology course.
While studying, Caparoso participated in Tzu Chi activities as volunteer and her experience inspired her even more to excel academically and adopt the organization’s teachings of compassion and charity.
On 12 July 2024, Caparoso finally graduated and realized that having less or none is not a limitation to achieving her dreams. With faith and determination alongside TCFP’s support, the former planter is now working her way to a new career in the digital world.
Jennifer expressed her heartfelt gratitude to Tzu Chi for their support throughout her academic journey. “I don’t know how I would have proceeded with my degree if I hadn’t met Tzu Chi in my life,” she said. “I am indebted to Tzu Chi for making it possible for me get a college degree. I am also grateful to Dharma Master Cheng Yen for helping those in need.”
Following the footsteps of Caparoso and other TCFP scholarship alumni are the latest batch of scholars consisting of 69 students enrolled in different Metro Manila colleges.
TCFP held a welcoming ceremony for the scholars at the Buddhist Tzu Chi Campus in Sta. Mesa, Manila on 8 September. The scholars received their Tzu Chi IDs and learned etiquette from the monthly Humanity class, which is given them on top of generous school allowances and free rice to inculcate Tzu Chi’s unique culture and values.