Generals need to shape up

On paper, Emilio Aguinaldo College (EAC) has what it takes to be a Final Four contender for Season 100 in the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) men’s basketball tournament.

But against powerhouse College of Saint Benilde, the Generals looked undisciplined and easy to pick apart, leading to their 77-55 loss last Saturday.

EAC veteran King Gurtiza did not mince words when asked why the squad is in the bottom half of the standings with a 1-2 win-loss record.

“For me, we’re still lacking in teamwork.”

That’s the problem with our team, we have to accept the roles we have,” Gurtiza said.

“Those holding the ball would keep it to themselves. We’re all veterans. We’re all from different schools.”

“We need to adjust.”

Against Saint Benilde, EAC struggled to score inside the paint.

The Blazers also took advantage of the Generals’ 17 turnovers and scored 21 easy points and 17 fastbreak points.

Up next for EAC?

Defending champion San Beda University, a team it has not beaten since joining the oldest collegiate league in 2009.

If the Generals even want a shot at pulling an upset over the Red Lions, Gurtiza said they need to work together and be efficient.

“We need to accept our roles for our team if we want to win,” Gurtiza said.

“If you’re a point guard, facilitate. If you’re a big man, we need to post up inside the paint.”

Message sent. Loud and clear.