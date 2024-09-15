Former SAF member nabbed for indiscriminate firing

A former member of the Special Action Force (SAF) was arrested in Ermita, Manila, on Wednesday night after firing his gun indiscriminately.

The suspect, identified as Clande Cervantes, was apprehended along with his caretaker friend, alias Cleo Mangandili, who was arrested for interfering with the police while they were trying to apprehend Cervantes.

According to the Manila Police District-Ermita Police Station (PS-5), the incident occurred at around 9:55 p.m. in a vacant lot at Arquiza Street corner Guerrero Street, Ermita.