FOR THE ROAD: Ford’s `Island Conquest’ goes to Davao, CDO

Ford Philippines is bringing its experiential test drive roadshow Ford Island Conquest (FIC) to Davao and Cagayan de Oro (CdO) this September, further expanding its presence across the country.

The FIC will be held in Davao City on 13 to 15 September at the Mall Atrium of SM Lanang Premier Davao with an in-mall display of the Territory, Everest, Ranger, Ranger Raptor and the Bronco.

Customers can test drive the Territory, Everest, Ranger and Bronco both on-road and on a specially-designed track where they can experience the vehicles’ comfort, ride and handling, braking and other driver-assist features.

On the other hand, customers and car enthusiasts in the City of Golden Friendship and nearby areas will have the chance to see and test drive Ford vehicles at the FIC in Cagayan de Oro on 20 to 22 September at the Limketkai Center in Cagayan de Oro City.