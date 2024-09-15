FOR THE ROAD: Ford’s `Island Conquest’ goes to Davao, CDO

Ford Philippines is bringing its experiential test drive roadshow Ford Island Conquest (FIC) to Davao and Cagayan de Oro (CdO) this September, further expanding its presence across the country.
The FIC will be held in Davao City on 13 to 15 September at the Mall Atrium of SM Lanang Premier Davao with an in-mall display of the Territory, Everest, Ranger, Ranger Raptor and the Bronco.
Customers can test drive the Territory, Everest, Ranger and Bronco both on-road and on a specially-designed track where they can experience the vehicles’ comfort, ride and handling, braking and other driver-assist features.
On the other hand, customers and car enthusiasts in the City of Golden Friendship and nearby areas will have the chance to see and test drive Ford vehicles at the FIC in Cagayan de Oro on 20 to 22 September at the Limketkai Center in Cagayan de Oro City.
In-display are the Territory, Ranger and Bronco, while the Territory, Everest, Ranger and Bronco are available for test drive. A special driving course will also be available at the FIC in CDO to test the vehicles’ features and ride and handling capabilities.
“We are excited to bring the Ford Island Conquest in Mindanao and reach more customers in Davao and Cagayan de Oro which are key markets for us,” says Mike Breen, managing director, Ford Philippines.
“We have seen huge success from previous FIC roll-outs in both these cities, so we are excited to bring the FIC experience back not just as a test drive event but also as a fun family weekend bonding activity.”
At both FIC legs, customers who test drive will get a P5,000 discount from their purchase of a Ford vehicle. Those who reserve will automatically get a P20,000 cash discount and an opportunity to avail of the Pick-a-Prize promotions, where they have the chance to win as much as P100,000 cash discount.
Other Pick-a-prize promotions include cash discounts of P50,000, P30,000, P20,000 or P10,000, accessories pack, director’s chair, air purifier, dash camera, fuel voucher and premium bag.
The FIC in Davao City and Cagayan de Oro City will be open to the public from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Admission is free. Visit the Ford Philippines website or its official social media pages for more details.