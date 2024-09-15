Filipino fashion takes centerstage at Hong Kong trade show

For the first time, the Philippines joined Centrestage 2024 at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre from 4 to 7 September. Under the banner of FASHIONPhilippines, 15 Filipino brands highlighted Philippine textiles and craftsmanship on the global stage.

Centrestage 2024, known as “Asia’s Fashion Spotlight,” featured more than 250 fashion brands from around the world. Alongside the exhibitions, the event also includes fashion shows, parades, seminars, and networking activities.

A wide array of handcrafted apparel, footwear and accessories were showcased, reflecting the cultural heritage and innovation of the Philippine fashion industry. The brands presented their creative and artistic expertise through a mini-parade fashion show on 6 September.