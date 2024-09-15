Filipino fashion takes centerstage at Hong Kong trade show

For the first time, the Philippines joined Centrestage 2024 at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre from 4 to 7 September. Under the banner of FASHIONPhilippines, 15 Filipino brands highlighted Philippine textiles and craftsmanship on the global stage.
Centrestage 2024, known as “Asia’s Fashion Spotlight,” featured more than 250 fashion brands from around the world. Alongside the exhibitions, the event also includes fashion shows, parades, seminars, and networking activities.
A wide array of handcrafted apparel, footwear and accessories were showcased, reflecting the cultural heritage and innovation of the Philippine fashion industry. The brands presented their creative and artistic expertise through a mini-parade fashion show on 6 September.
The FASHIONPhilippines participation was organized by the Center for International Trade Expositions and Missions, the export promotion arm of the Department of Trade and Industry, and supported by the Malikhaing Pinoy Program of the Competitiveness and Innovation Group in partnership with Fashion and Accessories Makers of the Philippines and the Philippine Textile Research Institute. Visit fameplus.com/trade_fairs/centrestage to learn more about the Philippine participation.
Some of the participating brands will also be joining Manila FAME 2024 happening at the World Trade Center Metro Manila in Pasay City from 17 to 19 October. Manila FAME is the Philippines’ premier trade show for quality home, fashion, and lifestyle products. It showcases Philippine-made artisanal pieces from designers and manufacturers.