ESPORTS

Falcons AP Bren secures second playoffs spot with win over Aurora

Falcons AP Bren
Falcons AP Bren Photo by Moonton Games
Published on

Falcons AP Bren became the second team to secure a spot in the playoffs following a win over fan-favorite Aurora on Week 5 Day 3 of MPL Season 14 this Sunday evening at Green Sun in Makati.

Pheww, FlapTzy, Super Marco, Owgwen, and KyleTzy overcame a stiff resistance from Aurora to emerge victorious by 2-1 in the best-of-three series and improve their season standing to 7-2.

Earlier today, RSG PH saw action against the ever-struggling TNC Pro Team. The former MPL and MSC champion RSG PH won the series by 2-1 to improve its season standing to 3-5. The team currently hold the No. 6 spot in the ladder.

Latest Stories

No stories found.
logo
Daily Tribune
tribune.net.ph