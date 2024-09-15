Falcons AP Bren secures second playoffs spot with win over Aurora

Falcons AP Bren became the second team to secure a spot in the playoffs following a win over fan-favorite Aurora on Week 5 Day 3 of MPL Season 14 this Sunday evening at Green Sun in Makati.

Pheww, FlapTzy, Super Marco, Owgwen, and KyleTzy overcame a stiff resistance from Aurora to emerge victorious by 2-1 in the best-of-three series and improve their season standing to 7-2.

Earlier today, RSG PH saw action against the ever-struggling TNC Pro Team. The former MPL and MSC champion RSG PH won the series by 2-1 to improve its season standing to 3-5. The team currently hold the No. 6 spot in the ladder.