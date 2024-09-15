`Easy-on-the-pocket’ way to own Peugeot SUVs

Astara-led Peugeot Philippines ushers a new era of vehicle ownership by introducing a new way for new customers to experience “Life with Allure.”

Through a partnership with Philippine National Bank (PNB), customers can now enjoy a “Zero Down Payment Financing Option” when buying a new Peugeot car.

This brings the brand closer to Filipino homes and empowers customers to enjoy drives that invoke emotion with refined performance, comfort and uncompromised quality only offered by Peugeot cars.

The “All-In Zero Down Payment Scheme” allows more flexibility and ease of access to Peugeot’s premium trio of SUVs.

For the Peugeot 2008 Allure, urban adventures are redefined in a stylish and feature-rich daily driver.

Powered by a 1.2-liter PureTech Turbo engine, it ensures power and efficiency on the road. The subcompact 5-seater combines cutting-edge design and advanced technology, making it the prime choice for urban explorers who seek the perfect blend of style and performance.

The Peugeot 3008 Allure and Active have a head-turning and striking yet elegant aesthetics with a spacious and lush cabin for versatility and sophistication.

Packing a punch with its 1.6 Twin Scroll Turbo High Pressure (THP) engine, the compact 5-seater SUV is geared for futuristic drives designed for families and adventure-seekers alike.

And last but not the least, the Peugeot 5008 Allure and Active offer maximum space and comfort in every journey, perfect for families and those who value comfort the most.

The large, bold and high-performance 7-seater redefines the premium mid-size SUV segment with a powerful yet efficient powertrain and advanced technology for an exhilarating drive.

Qualified customers can enjoy the “All-In Zero Down Payment Scheme” with add-on rates. Customers also enjoy exclusive financing rates in partnership with Philippine National Bank (PNB).

The campaign runs until 30 September.

Allure within closer reach, Peugeot Philippines’ new financing scheme brings customers closer to the renowned French brand’s Allure, Emotion and Excellence.

Its game-changing lineup of SUVs blends sophisticated design and advanced features tailored to urban explorers, active families and comfort-seekers.

The Peugeot 2008 SUV Allure now sells for P1,298,000; Peugeot 3008 SUV Allure P1,697,187, Active P1,499,187; Peugeot 5008 SUV Allure P1,825,187, Active P1,662,187.

“Geared by our goal to create a tech-forward and human-centric future, we empower individuals and families to drive towards their dreams and aspirations with our trio of SUVs,” said MJ del Pilas, Peugeot Philippines sales director.

“The Peugeot 2008, 3008 and 5008 are the ideal companions for every journey and adventure on the road. In collaboration with PNB, our exclusive financing options elevate the experience of owning a Peugeot Allure, making luxury and innovation more accessible to our Filipino customers.”