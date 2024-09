LOOK: Uniformed and civilian personnel donated blood at a blood donation drive called "BrethRenz Dugong Alay ko, Dugtong ng Buhay Mo," organized by Masonic District NCR-E and Norberto S. Amoranto Masonic at East Avenue Medical Center in Quezon City on Sunday, 15 September 2024. The event aims to provide life-saving blood assistance to those in need. ANALY LABOR











Copied