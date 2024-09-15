DoTr eyes privatization of Davao airport

Following the successful turnover of Ninoy Aquino International Airport’s (NAIA) operations and maintenance to the private sector in a landmark P170-billion deal, the Department of Transportation (DoTr) is now moving forward with plans to privatize more airports.

At a recent aviation forum hosted by the Economic Journalists Association of the Philippines, Transportation Secretary Jaime J. Bautista said the agency is currently working with the Asian Development Bank (ADB) to draft the Terms of Reference (ToR) for the planned solicited bidding of Davao International Airport's privatization.

“We are working with the transaction advisor, ADB. I am planning to make it solicited because our experience here at Manila International Airport, solicited is faster. Look at the unsolicited process of Laguindingan, it started in 2017 and we are just now able to implement it,” Bautista said.

According to Bautista, a conglomerate, which he refused to disclose, had reached out to his office to signify intention to submit an unsolicited proposal to upgrade and modernize the Davao International Airport.

“I got a call from one conglomerate informing me of their interest to submit an unsolicited proposal for a major airport. They are interested and this year they should be able to submit,” he said.

Davao International Airport, also known as the Francisco Bangoy International Airport, is the primary airport serving Davao City with a single 3,000-meter precision runway. The airport can presently accommodate between 3 and 4 million passengers annually.

Aside from ADB, the DoTr is also in ongoing discussions with the World Bank and the International Finance Corporation to secure support for additional airport projects.

The Marcos administration has been prioritizing the development of provincial airports to enhance the safety and accessibility of air transport for Filipino travelers.