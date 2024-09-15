‘Doing good cannot wait’

When entrepreneur Marie Salazar asked her staff, Fely Que, to find a charitable organization where she could spend her birthday, the latter suggested the Tzu Chi Eye Center (TCEC), the humanitarian organization Tzu Chi Foundation Philippines’ hospital that provides free surgery for cataract and consultation for other eye conditions.

TCEC fixed Que’s brother’s impaired vision by removing his cataract and she wanted to give back to the hospital and its volunteers for bringing back his normal eyesight.

Salazar visited the TCEC in Sta. Mesa, Manila and met the poor eye patients and volunteer doctors there. She learned of the patients’ moving stories and saw the TCEC volunteers’ remarkable dedication in helping them.

Salazar returned on 23 August together with Fely and other employees of the DFM insurance adjustment company. They brought taho, bread and spaghetti that they served to the patients and doctors.

Having lost both parents, Salazar was touched to realized that many of the patients she served on her birthday were elderly.

“(Tzu Chi founder) Master Cheng Yen always tells us that there are two things in life that cannot wait: It’s filial piety and doing good deeds,” TCEC volunteer Rita told Salazar. “Congratulations! You did both today because all the senior citizens here are your father and mother!”

“I have never done anything like this before, and I have decided I want my kids to experience this, too. This is truly a unique feeling,” Salazar said. “It is very touching. These patients have been here very early in the morning. Meanwhile, we can only do simple things for them like serving food. It taught me to cherish what we have now.”

She added, laughing, “I did not realize how difficult it is to be a taho vendor until today. My hips hurt a lot from all the bending and scooping!”

Besides treating the TCEC patients and volunteers with snacks, Salazar also donated money to support some of the patients’ surgical procedures.